ALTON - Lyndsey Timmerman of the Alton Memorial Hospital Emergency Department is the AMH July Employee of the Month.

Her co-workers say: "Lyndsey loves people! She takes amazing care of her patients -- and always with a smile on her face. She has things done before we even realize it needs done. If you ask her to do anything, she gladly does it without complaint. Lyndsey exhibits service excellence, leadership and personal accountability. She is always adapting to change and does so with ease and grace. She is an awesome team player, a huge asset to the ER and is a big part of its success."