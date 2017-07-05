Lyndsey Timmerman, fifth from the left, with coworkers at AMH.

ALTON - Lyndsey Timmerman of the Alton Memorial Hospital Emergency Department is the AMH July Employee of the Month.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Her co-workers say: “Lyndsey loves people! She takes amazing care of her patients -- and always with a smile on her face. She has things done before we even realize it needs done. If you ask her to do anything, she gladly does it without complaint. Lyndsey exhibits service excellence, leadership and personal accountability. She is always adapting to change and does so with ease and grace. She is an awesome team player, a huge asset to the ER and is a big part of its success.”

More like this:

Free "Fireworks On the Mississippi" Comes to Alton July 3
Jun 28, 2025
What to Expect at Next Month's Alton Midwest Nationals F1 Powerboat Championship
Jun 13, 2025
New Pavilion Dedicated at James Killion Park to Honor Local Legend
May 30, 2025
Alton Amphitheater Announces Headliner Show for August
May 29, 2025
Young woman from Missouri City Takes On Illiteracy as World Literacy Foundation Youth Ambassador.   
Today

 