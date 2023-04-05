Lymphedema Education Meeting To Be Held On April 6 At OSF Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Riverbend region residents are invited to join the OSF Lymphedema Therapy team for a free educational session about Lymphedema and meet other people with Lymphedema. Article continues after sponsor message The next Lymphedema education meeting will be held: Thursday, April 6, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center Rehabilitation Service

228 Alton Square Mall, Alton, IL

(Enter the Rehab office from the upper Mall parking lot, facing Alby Street, under the"OSF HEALTHCARE" sign.) Interested individuals should direct questions or requests for additional information to OSF Saint Anthony's Rehabilitation Services at (618) 463-5171.