Lute Hoggatt Earns State Technical College Of Missouri Dean's List Honor For 2020 Fall Semester
Dec 20, 2020 7:10 AM Dec 17, 2020 2:21 PM Save
Listen to the story
LINN, MO. - Alton's Lute Hoggatt is listed on the State Technical College of Missouri Dean's List for the 2020 fall semester.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
To be placed on the Dean's List, a full-time student must earn a semester grade point average between 3.5 and 4.0 on a 4-point scale.