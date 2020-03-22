GODFREY - The LungSmarter Foundation has postponed community May events due to concerns of public health over the coronavirus outbreak.

"Heads up, the LungSmarter Foundation is taking proactive precautionary measures to push annual spring events, until there is more confidence with our overall well being while participating at community public activities," Jaris Waide, founder of the organization, said. "Show your LungSmarter support by donating $25 to get a LungSmarter T-Shirt mailed to your address.

"Direct mail your LungSmarter donation to: Stifel, for LungSmarter, 121 Market St., Alton, IL., 62002. Important - Make note in the check’s memo the preferred T-Shirt sizes, with your complete contact information for mailing to your address."

Waide added, "Please know, funds raised are donated to local Fire Protection Districts for disposable medical supplies, which are rushed to the scene when residents call 911."

Waide closed and said stay tuned for an update for LungSmarter events re-scheduling.

After all, if you or your loved one can’t breathe, what else matters?

Web-site: LungSmarter.Com

Contact E-Mail: jaris@lungsmarter.com, jaris@piasanet.com

