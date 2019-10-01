GODFREY - On October 1, LungSmarter Foundation launches a three-month community study challenging "vaping" as a safer smoking alternative?

Have you been wondering if Madison County is getting 911 calls for officially vaping? Stats are inconclusive.

Vaping and recreational flavored smoking has been around, heard of such various brands electric cigarettes, reports of severe lung damage at different ages, reports of several recent deaths across the country.

For the Village of Godfrey, for Madison County, there are undetermined emergency calls specifically for vaping, no known local reports of lung damage, to date. But, is it worth the risk of inhaling toxins, potentially damaging health?

LungSmarter is launching a three-month study to determine if “vaping” is jeopardizing our children, our residents overall health, as any medical cost will negatively impact 911 calling, ambulance services, increase life-saving medical supplies for our fire protection districts, emergency rooms, burden the already strapped community budget delivering medical services, even school districts are impacted, more.

We welcome participants launching this study sharing your personal experiences.

LungSmarter is challenging residents to prove vaping is a safer smoking alternative!

There has been reports of vaping holders, cartridges exploding when lighting, causing serious burns.

Share your pro or con experience of vaping, electric cigarettes with LungSmarter!

Contact E-Mail: Jaris@LungSmarter.Com

Come on, really think that vaping is a safer smoking alternative? Participate in this three-month study!

The results will be published in RiverBender.com.

