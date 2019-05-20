GODFREY - The LungSmarter Foundation held a successful CPR training event with Godfrey Fire Department Saturday morning.

The event taught the life-saving CPR techniques to better prepare the community in case of an emergency. Held at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey, LungSmarter Foundation and Godfrey Fire Department collaborated in a hands-on demonstration of CPR. All ages were welcome to come to learn more about CPR, LungSmarter Foundation, their teachings, and the important awareness of lung health in everyone.

The LungSmarter mission is to spread awareness of asthma, lung health in children, and the importance of quick action response in an emergency. Knowing what to do in an emergency situation can be the determining factor of saving someone's life,

LungSmarter strives to share that message, and inform others. Jaris Waide, President of LungSmarter, started the LungSmarter Foundation in 2018, based on that mission. The Foundation raises funds to help locally within the community. Waide has devoted much of her attention to making LungSmarter Foundation a success.

“LungSmarter Foundation raises funds for disposable emergency medical supplies and to save lives!” said Waide.

At Saturday’s event, LungSmarter Foundation donated to Godfrey Fire Department. A donation gratefully accepted by the Fire Department, who along with saving lives and fighting fires, strives to educate the community, CPR training is one of those topics.

For years Jaris Waide has been collecting and giving back in generous ways to these causes. LungSmarter Foundation is always accepting donations to help keep the foundation running and to take those funds and give them back to the community. They have a fundraising goal this year of $8,000.

The foundation also participates in other local events, educating and welcoming those of all ages to learn about asthma and lung issues.

“LungSmarter Foundation will be participating in Godfrey Fire Protection District’s Fall Open House” added Waide.

To keep up to date with LungSmarter Foundation, see their upcoming events, find ways to donate and help, and more, check out their website http://www.lungsmarter.com

