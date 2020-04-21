GODFREY - The area LungSmarter group always looks out for first responders and their needs and once again they made a sizable donation to the Godfrey Fire Protection District. LungSmarter recently donated $2,500 to the Godfrey Fire Protection District targeted for the emergency medical disposable supplies, especially needed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Captain Tom Wills of the Godfrey Protection District said the LungSmarter Foundation donation of $ 2,500 “is timely, “as we are going through disposable supplies for cardiac arrests at a much higher rate already this year.”

Jaris Waide, President of the LungSmarter Foundation is following through with board members and made the spring donation of $2,500 to Godfrey Fire Protection District, despite postponed events, due COVID-19 and public health and safety concerns.

However, LungSmarter continues fundraising efforts and asks anyone who wants LungSmarter T-Shirts with your donations mail direct to: Stifel, for LungSmarter, Alton, IL 62002.

Donation Checks payable to: LungSmarter Foundation and donations are tax deductible.

For anyone who wishes to donation in general to LungSmarter, visit the website: LungSmarter.Com

Individuals interested in the organization or making donations can also e-mail: jaris@lungsmarter.com, jaris@piasanet.com

