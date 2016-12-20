EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville Township and the Glen/Ed Ministerial Alliance invite local agencies to attend a Lunch and Learn Workshop on Wednesday, January 18th, 2017 from 12-1:30pm. The event, which will be held at Bella Milano located at 1063 Illinois 157 in Edwardsville, is a follow up from the Second Social Services Safety Net Fall Forum held in November 2016 and will focus on providing information on area resources for veterans.

Speakers will include representatives from the Veterans Assistance Commission of Madison County, Supportive Services for Veteran Families with Chestnut Health Systems, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, and the Vet Center. The speakers will inform agencies of how to connect clients with area veteran’s services.

In June of 2015, Edwardsville Township, in partnership with the Glen Ed Ministerial Alliance, held a Social Services Safety Net Forum to bring together area social service agencies, organizations, and churches that provide services to residents of Edwardsville Community School District 7. Edwardsville Township offers two assistance programs to residents, General Assistance and Emergency Assistance. These program assist residents with little to know income with shelter, utilities, food, and personal items.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Social Services Safety Net met again in November of 2016 to reconvene with the area social service agencies to determine the progress that has been made since the creation of the Social Services Safety Net. At this forum, area agencies discussed the impact that the Social Services Safety Net has had on the community.

“This far we have had workshops discussing domestic violence and the services available to victims, senior services, transportation resources, and substance abuse resources,” said Supervisor Miles. “We have touched on very important issues that affect members of our community. Moving forward, we want to continue to educate one another about what our organizations can provide in order to best serve our residents, the next step is to inform the community of services available for veterans and their families.”

“We are very excited to be partnering with the Ed/ Glen Ministerial Alliance for another year of Lunch and Learn Workshops,” said Supervisor Miles. “We have been very successful in connecting local services and organizations with different resources available in our community. We hope to continue this effort and to further educate ourselves and organizations. Thank you to everyone that has been involved this far with the Social Services Safety Net Forums and initiatives. I am proud to be a part of this collaborative effort!”

For more information about the Social Service Safety Net or to register to attend the Lunch & Learn Workshop, please visit the Edwardsville Township website at www.edwardsvilletownship.com or contact the Edwardsville Township at 656-0292.

More like this: