EDWARDSVILLE - Luke Norton, one of the best swimmers for Alton High School during last winter's season, is one of the most experienced and top swimmers for Summers Port Swim Club as he competed in the opening meet at Montclaire Swim Club in Edwardsville on June 9.

In a post-race interview after a relay race during the meet, Norton felt that he swam well in the race.

Norton is hoping to enjoy much success in both the 50-yard butterfly and 50-yard freestyle and looks to improve on both events in preparation for the 2022-23 IHSA season for the Alton High Redbirds. He also has some achievable goals he's set for himself this summer season for the Sharks.

"I think I did really well in the first meet," Norton said. "I think I am ready for a good season."

Luke Norton is an Auto Butler Male Athlete of the Month For Alton.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Norton also felt that the summer season is much more a fun season than the high school season, which tends to be more competitive.

"I think the summer season is a lot more fun," Norton said, "because we have more meets rather than having only one big meet for the high school season."

"I'm hoping to accomplish more of my best times," Norton said, about his summer goals. "I am hoping to become faster than I was last season."

Norton is also hoping to make new friendships along the way and plans on enjoying the summer season for fun. And Norton also has a simple goal every time he competes in a meet.

"I'm just really hoping that everyone just gets along," Norton said, "have fun and cheer on our teammates."

More like this: