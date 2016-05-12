EDWARDSVILLE – Senior Luke Motley had one of the best matches of the day on Tuesday afternoon at the Edwardsville High School tennis courts, prevailing over Sam Calhoun 6-2, 3-6, 10-8 at No. 5 singles in a crucial victory.

Tuesday's match was the last regular season competition for Motley, a strong player all four years, on the EHS tennis courts. Edwardsville’s boys tennis team topped Belleville West 6-3 Tuesday to move its record to 20-5 overall.

“Luke Motley has been great,” Tigers coach Dave Lipe said of his graduating senior. “He has been a tremendous kid and is an outstanding, honest, hard-working student.”

Zach Trimpe won at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-2 over Belleville West’s Drew Boyles. Alex Gray won his No. 2 singles match for the Tigers 6-0, 6-2. The Tigers’ Eric Weiler won at No. 3 singles by a 6-0, 6-0 score. Edwardsville’s Seth Lipe fell 6-2, 6-2 at No. 4 singles, while Carson Ware also bowed at No. 6 singles by a 6-2, 2-6, 16-14 margin.

Trimpe-Gray captured No. 1 doubles for the Tigers by a 6-2, 6-2 triumph. Weiler-Motley blanked their No. 2 doubles opponents. Seth Lipe-Ware lost at No. 3 doubles by a 6-1, 4-6, 10-8 margin.

Edwardsville hosts the Southwestern Conference doubles and singles tournament on Friday and Saturday.

