GODFREY – Luke Jumper, of Bethalto, Illinois, is Lewis and Clark Community College’s nominee for the 2017 Illinois Community College Trustees Association (ICCTA) Outstanding Faculty Member Award.

Jumper is coordinator of the college’s Architectural Technology and CAD/Drafting programs, as well as director of the St. Louis Confluence Fab Lab.

He joined Lewis and Clark as an adjunct faculty member teaching architectural technology in 2007 and he became a full-time instructor in 2011.

Jumper, who is an architect, teaches architecture, drafting and design, industrial technology, solar design and smart grid technology. He also is a member of the college’s Green Oversight Committee.

He was nominated for the ICCTA award by a committee of his peers, who credit him with constantly finding new and innovative ways to instruct his students.

“It is a real honor to be nominated for this award,” Jumper said. “It is a great feeling to know you are helping students gain self-confidence as they advance to accomplish tasks they may have thought were previously out of their reach.”

L&C Dean of Career Programs Sue Czerwinski said Jumper is well deserving of the award.

“Luke is a very caring and enthusiastic teacher,” Czerwinski said. “He uses the latest technology to enhance classes, and his students greatly benefit from his project-based teaching methods.”

Jumper holds a Master of Architecture from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri and a Bachelor of Science in Architectural Technology from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He is a registered architect in the state of Missouri and a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Accredited Professional in Building Designs and Construction (LEED APBD+C.)

He received the American Institute of Architecture (AIA) St. Louis Design Award for the Enid Waste Water Treatment Plant Design and received a 2015 Epsilon Pi Tau Alvin Rudisill Scholarship.

Jumper was instrumental in developing and launching the St. Louis Confluence Fab Lab at L&C’s N.O. Nelson Campus in Edwardsville, and earned L&C the role of host for the upcoming United States Fab Lab Network (USFLN) Symposium March 13-15.

The ICCTA selects one faculty member from each community college in the state each year as a nominee for the Outstanding Faculty Member Award. As a nominee, Jumper is invited to attend the ICCTA Awards Banquet in June, where the statewide winner will be announced.

Learn more about L&C’s programs in Architectural Technology (www.lc.edu/program/architecturaltech/), CAD/Drafting (www.lc.edu/program/draftingCAD/) or about the St. Louis Confluence Fab Lab (www.lc.edu/fablab) or upcoming USFLN Symposium (http://usfln.org/symposium/).

