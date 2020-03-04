Article continues after sponsor message

TROY - Luke Cox scored a game-high 36 points, while Michael Tentis had 13 as Triad beat Civic Memorial 69-49 and advanced to the Regional championship game Friday.

Triad jumped out to a 20-11 lead after the first quarter. Triad pushed the lead to 38-29 at halftime. In the third quarter, Triad widened the gap to 55-35. It was all Triad in the fourth quarter.

Alex Reams led the Eagles with 18 points and Nic Vaughn had 9. Civic Memorial closes the season at 11-21. Triad will play East St Louis in the Regional Championship Friday night.

More like this: