JERSEYVILLE - Waterloo's Sydney Luedeman had a hat trick as the Bulldogs blanked Jersey 6-0 in Jerseyville Monday evening; the Panthers fell to 3-12 overall, 0-8 in the Mississippi Valley Conference, while the Bulldogs went to 8-3-4 overall, 6-1-1 in the league.

Ali Tuttle scored twice for Waterloo, while Mollie Zeisett had the other Bulldog goal; Bailey Bosler recorded the clean sheet for Waterloo, while Nicole Maag was in goal for the Panthers; they travel to Civic Memorial for a 5:30 p.m. Thursday league match, then travel to Litchfield for a 5 p.m. Friday match.

Article continues after sponsor message