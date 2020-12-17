Name: Lucy Jean Eich

Parents: Damon and Samantha Eich

Born: November 25, 2020

Time: 6:25 a.m.

Weight: 8 pounds 4 ounces

Sibling: Peyton Eich, age 7

Grandparents: Kip and Donna Shank Wood River, IL.

Great-grandma: Shelby Jacoby Hartford, IL.

Also Shining his light down from heaven:

Great-grandpa: Donald W. Jacoby

He loved her first.

 