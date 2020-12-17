Lucy Jean Eich
Name: Lucy Jean Eich
Parents: Damon and Samantha Eich
Born: November 25, 2020
Time: 6:25 a.m.
Weight: 8 pounds 4 ounces
Sibling: Peyton Eich, age 7
Grandparents: Kip and Donna Shank Wood River, IL.
Great-grandma: Shelby Jacoby Hartford, IL.
Also Shining his light down from heaven:
Great-grandpa: Donald W. Jacoby
He loved her first.