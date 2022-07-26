ALTON - Each year, Lucy Jane Haskell’s birthday is always special in Alton. Lucy’s 142nd birthday will be celebrated from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 29, at the Haskell Playhouse at the corner of 12th and Henry. Lucy Haskell received her own playhouse in 1885 for her fifth birthday but died at age 9 in 1890. Lucy died of diphtheria.

Margaret Hopkins, the organizer of the event, said the party will mimic Lucy’s fifth birthday party when the playhouse was gifted to her. Margaret said a previous newspaper article, says there were Victorian games, cake, lemonade, and pony rides to celebrate. Margaret said there will also be games that are active for children.

“Everything we offer will be free to the public,” she said. “There will be a merchandise table where people can purchase notecards, t-shirts, etc., and all the proceeds to the playhouse and future events. A young lady has also been chosen to sing happy birthday to her.”

Margaret said the event usually draws around 300 people and it is done to make people aware of the playhouse. Any support is greatly appreciated, she added.

