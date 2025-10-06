HIGHLAND - Lucy Becker already has an impressive resume.

For her hard work, Lucy Becker is a Platinum Transportation Student of the Month for Highland High School.

A senior, Becker has played varsity volleyball and varsity softball for four years. She also serves on the Athletic Council. She has played club softball for nine years.

It’s difficult to balance academics and athletics, but Becker prioritizes both. She was recently inducted into the National Honor Society, which requires high grades and many hours of community service. She participates on the Scholastic Bowl team and enjoys challenging herself.

As a natural leader, Becker represents her peers as the Class of 2026 treasurer. She also serves as the president of the Seeing Green Environmental Club.

When she’s not busy with school, sports or extracurriculars, you can find Becker working as a lifeguard, watching the Chicago Cubs and Bears games, or reading. She also enjoys traveling and trying new restaurants, and she spends a lot of time with her loved ones.

Becker’s hard work has not gone unnoticed. She was recently awarded the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award. She has big plans for after graduation, and her loved ones and teachers will be cheering her on.

“I am hoping to attend the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign to major in history on a pre-law track,” Becker shared.

Congratulations to Lucy for this recognition by Highland High School and Platinum Transportation!

