CHICAGO – Dierbergs in Shiloh is celebrating after one of their local lottery players racked up a large win - a $277,728 jackpot prize - playing Fast Play Twenty 20s.

Twenty 20s is a $20 progressive Fast Play game. The jackpot begins at $50,000 and grows with each ticket sold statewide until the jackpot is won.

The lucky Fast Play winner purchased the winning ticket on August 29 at Dierbergs, located at 4000 Green Mount Crossing Dr. in Shiloh, a Southern Illinois town located near St. Louis, with a population of just over 12,000.

“I was working when a regular customer who usually stops in a few times a week, bought a Fast Play lottery ticket and ended up winning over $270,000 – how incredibly lucky!” exclaimed Tamara Krueger, Supervisor at Dierbergs Green Mount Crossing. “I told him, he needs to share his luck with me.”

This isn’t the first time the small-town retailer has sold a big winning lottery ticket.

Article continues after sponsor message

“In September 2016, a local Shiloh man stopped in to buy some chicken for dinner and walked out of the store winning $2 million on a scratch-off ticket - I’ll never forget that day, it was pretty exciting,” said Krueger.

In total, nearly 37,000 winning Fast Play tickets were sold on August 29, netting Illinois Lottery players over $862,000 in prizes.

Fast Play games can be purchased in retail, or online via IllinoisLottery.com or the Illinois Lottery app.

Fast Play games are quick and easy draw games that can be played at any time. There are no numbers to pick, no play slip to complete, no scratching, and no waiting for winning numbers. There are currently 20 Fast Play games offered at various price points and play styles.

For more information on Fast Play, visit the Illinois Lottery website.

More like this: