CHICAGO – It was a very lucky night for Pick 3 players across the state of Illinois – scooping up more than $2.1 million in total prizes in last night’s evening draw.

The winning numbers in the Monday, June 12 evening draw were 7-7-7 with a FIREBALL of 3.

More than 8,600 winning tickets hit the triple 7s last night, and the lucky Pick 3 players that played the 7-7-7 straight took home $250 for a 50 cent play and $500 for a $1 play.

In the past six months, Pick 3 players have cashed in on over $65 million in prizes and Pick 4 players have cashed in on nearly $67 million in prizes.

Lottery players holding winning tickets have one year from the date of the draw to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all its winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Pick 3 and Pick 4 plus Fireball are Illinois-only games with two draws daily. To play both Pick 3 and Pick 4 games, players can select their numbers and a style of play, and then choose the amount they would like to wager on the draw.

Pick 3 and Pick 4 drawings are conducted daily at 12:40 PM and 9:22 PM CST. For more information, visit illinoislottery.com.

