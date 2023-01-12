The store will feature gaming machines, a liquor store, and multiple laundry machines.

EAST ALTON - Lucky Jacks, a brand new "one-stop-shop" according to the owner Gary Patel, will open this Saturday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m.

Lucky Jacks will be a laundry mat that includes multiple brand-new gaming machines as well as a convenience/liquor store.

It will be located at 100 Kingshighway in East Alton and will be open daily.

On weekdays it will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. On Fridays 9:30 a.m. to midnight, on Saturdays 10 a.m. to midnight, and on Sundays noon to 11 p.m.

