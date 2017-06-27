Lucky day for Macoupin County resident with $100,000 Illinois Lottery prize
CHESTERFIELD — Chesterfield resident David Kirkland was the winner of a $100,000 Lucky Day Lotto prize when his ticket matched all five numbers – 01 - 03 - 05 - 12 - 30 – in the Monday, June 12, midday drawing.
Kirkland, a Chesterfield resident for 13 years, discovered his win when he checked the winning Lucky Day Lotto numbers on the Illinois Lottery website.
“When I saw that I won such a big prize, I immediately signed the back of my ticket!”
Kirkland plans to share the money with his family.
The winning ticket was purchased at Phillips 66 Route 3 Fuel & Lottery, 2400 Mississippi Ave., in Sauget. The retailer received a bonus of $1,000, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.
More than 10,700 players won prizes ranging from $1 to $200 in this Lucky Day Lotto drawing. Lucky Day Lotto drawings are twice a day, seven days a week. For more information, please visit illinoislottery.com.
