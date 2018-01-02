MARYVILLE - Anderson Hospital's first 2018 New Year's baby was born at 8:11 p.m. on Jan. 1.

The first baby was Lucion Sebastion Lumos Noe. Lucion weighed in at 6 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 19.25 inches long. He was born to Rani and William Noe from the Livingston area. Lucion Noe was the first baby born in the area, as neither OSF St. Anthony's Health Center, nor Alton Memorial Hospital have reported any newcomers in their maternity wards for 2018.

A representative from the maternity ward at Alton Memorial Hospital said a patient would be in later this evening for the induction of labor, so the first Altonian born in the new year may be welcomed to the world and revealed as early as this evening. Cory Davenport also contributed to this story.

