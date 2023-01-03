ALTON - It took a little longer than usual, but Alton Memorial Hospital’s first baby delivery of 2023 took place at 6:18 p.m. on Jan. 1. Lucas Timothy Smith was born to Megan and David Smith of Hardin, weighing in at 7 pounds, 1 ounce, and 20 inches long. Lucas was delivered by Dr. Joseph Talsky.

It’s the third child for Megan and David. They also have a 5-year-old son, Gauge; and a 4-year-old daughter, Lillian. Grandparents are Michael and Brenda Smith of Jerseyville, and Tim and Michele Herter of Hardin.

David works for Tetratech and Megan is a CNA at Jersey Community Hospital.

