ALTON - If Alton High students do not see Senior Lucas Landuyt each morning, they are missing out on a friendly greeting from one of the more beloved students in the school.

After starting at Alton High as a shy freshman four years ago, Lucas seems to know the entire student body by name, according to Teacher Christie Rickman and Assistant Principal Vernon Curvey. He will be the first one to say hello to all students by name and if he does not already know them by name, he will introduce himself and learn the name of the student he is meeting. Lucas is the Art Fahrner-Edward Jones Alton High School Remarkable Redbird of the Month.

Lucas has been a member of the Alton High Cross Country team for the past two years and has also had success in taking part in Special Olympics. Lucas has participated in 25- and 50-meter freestyle swimming events, has run the 400-meter race in track and has also participated in bowling. Lucas was also a proud recipient of a Silver Medal for his Special Olympic performance in swimming at a meet held earlier this year at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center in Edwardsville.

Not only has Lucas shared his friendly personality with the student body and staff at Alton High, but he has also worked at the Alton Police Station on Broadway in sanitizing the office and doing landscaping on the property and previously at the Boys and Girls Club in sanitizing the building and also prepared for events that may be happening each day.

Lucas is very happy that he attended Alton High School and one of his favorite extra-curricular activities is attending pep rallies. He likes hearing the band play and everyone showing off their school spirit. He also enjoyed the pep rally held earlier this school year where Fox 2 was in attendance as well. Lucas also added that he has really enjoyed his woodworking classes over the past three years with Teacher Nathan Bruns. Lucas is taking advanced woodworking this year and has already made a coffee table, a checkerboard, and a cutting board.

Lucas has also left a lasting impression on his teachers in the school. Ms. Rickman added…"Lucas has always met the goals that we have worked together on with him, his family, and other teachers."

She also commended Lucas on the great manners that he has said that his parents have taught him well. Lucas also has a younger sister at Alton High who he has hopefully shown the ropes to in order to be as successful as possible during her tenure as a Redbird.

Upon graduation in May, Lucas plans to attend Lewis and Clark Community College and has future plans to become a mechanic working on cars in some capacity down the road.

