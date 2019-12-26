GLEN CARBON - Glen Carbon Police Department Lt. Wayne White recently paid a visit to YMCA Daycare students to talk about safety during the holidays.

The students, in turn, with a Christmas spirit, presented Lt. White a bunch of goodies they collected for all the Glen Carbon Police Department officers.

"Thank you so much, YMCA Daycare students," Lt. White said. "We were very happy to meet with you."

