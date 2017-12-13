GLEN CARBON - Lieutenant Governor Evelyn Sanguinetti stopped by the Glen Carbon Police Department Tuesday afternoon to recognized the efforts among the Glen Carbon and Maryville police and fire departments as well as the Troy fire department for their combined emergency dispatch services.

“We are successful for a number reasons, but not the least of which is that we have such tremendous relationships with our partnering agencies,” Glen Carbon Chief of Police Todd Link. “We work so well because they are so mutually cooperative and supportive in everything we do. They can tell you we all work together very well and make tremendous efforts to be teammates. We have a state of the art dispatch center, our best efforts and that facility would go no where without the right people in the right place. We’re so very fortunate to have the dispatchers that we have.”

Lieutenant Governor Sanguinetti said after being assigned to the task force for consolidation and funded mandates something special happened. Local units of governments said, by the virtue of agreements, they could collaborate together to deliver efficient and effective government without the necessity of Springfield involvement.

“I had that task force for a whole year; we traveled the state, we took testimony to find out what sort of recommendations we were going to make. At the close of that year we were able to make many,” Sanguinetti said. “That’s why I’m here today; you folks were able to do it. You were able to collaborate and ultimately deliver more efficient and effective government. We want to make this contagious, infectious. In other words, we want other units of government to get jealous of what you have done here and try to replicate what you have done.”

