FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - The Illinois Center for Autism will hold our Third Annual Women, Wine & Wonderland event on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. The event is to benefit the children and adults in a six-county area we serve. All proceeds directly benefit ICA, and the children adults, and families impacted by Autism Spectrum Disorder we serve. ICA provides a day school program, adult services program and client and family services program.

The Illinois Center for Autism is located at 548 South Ruby Lane, Fairview Heights, IL., 62208

"We are honored to have Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton as our featured speaker," the Center for Autism said in a statement. "Our past speakers have been Olympian Jackie Joyner Kersee and Congresswoman Nikki Budzinksi. We are also honored to have Without Limits SO Cheer, performing."

Tickets and information can be obtained on our website illinoiscenterforautism.org. or by calling 618-398-7500.

