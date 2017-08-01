SPRINGFIELD – The following statement can be attributed to Lieutenant Governor Evelyn Sanguinetti regarding Governor Rauner’s Amendatory Veto to SB 1, the education funding bill:

"As a child who grew up in poverty, my schools didn't have the resources they needed to provide me with a quality education. Here in Illinois, too many children know this reality. Our school funding system has been broken for far too long. It shouldn’t matter where you live or how much money your parents make – all children deserve access to a world-class education. As a member of the School Funding Commission, I fully support the Governor’s Amendatory Veto because it ensures that every Illinois school district receives fair and equitable treatment. I am happy to see an evidence based formula that distributes money to school districts that need it most. I am confident the House and Senate will support a clean school funding bill that puts more money in the classroom for our students.”

