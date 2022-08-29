EDWARDSVILLE – Loyola scored in each half Sunday as it defeated SIUE women's soccer 2-0 at Korte Stadium.

"We were right there with a really good team," said SIUE Head Coach Derek Burton. "They are favored to win their conference (Atlantic 10). They are a championship team. We were right there but came up a little bit short. It's definitely a step forward from last game. We'll put our sites on moving forward again next time we get out on Thursday."

SIUE, 1-3 overall, continues this homestand with a 7 p.m. contest Thursday against Evansville.

"We're on the right track," said Burton. "We're finding some pieces here and there in term of personnel on the field. It's always a work in progress but certainly with this team with so many new parts. We're looking to find the proper mix."

Taylor Dolt led the SIUE offense for the second straight game with three shots. The Cougars had eight overall, including two each from Lily Schnieders and Macie Begley.

"We're doing well offensively getting the ball where we want in the attack," noted Burton. "It's a little bit of the final piece of the puzzle, that final pass to play someone through."

Loyola, 2-1-1, finished with 11 shots overall, picking up goals from Taylor Harrison (16:38) and Megan Nemec (58:29).

