Lowen L. Jones
Hometown: East St. Louis, IL
Years of Service: 1967 - 1968
Year of Death: 1968, Killed in Action
Branch: Army
War: Vietnam War
Message: My uncle died that day saving his men. I found a guy in 2001 that was with him at this time. He told us the story we had waited for 33 years to hear. He said that Lowen told them to stay out until he knew it was ok. He motioned for them to come on but within seconds told them to get down. He was killed at that moment. It took 33 years to finally know what happened that day. Thank you for giving your all, Uncle Lowen.
Submitted By: Billie Trail
