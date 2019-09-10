SPRINGFIELD - Nikki Lowe and Abby Scyoc finished in third place in their flights, and Alton High received fifth-place performances from their other entries to finish tied for fourth in the Sacred Heart-Griffin Tennis Invitational on Saturday in Springfield.

Lowe and Scyoc both defeated players from Bloomington Central Catholic in the third-place match to finish the day 3-1. Maddie Saenz also went 3-1 at number one singles for fifth. Ainsley Fortschneider and Val Walters defeated Niles North in the fifth-place match at number one doubles and Katie Saenz and Lydia Criveau also went 3-1 to finish fifth at number two doubles.

Sacred Heart-Griffin won the 13-team tournament with 31.5 points, followed by Effingham St. Anthony (30), Bloomington Central Catholic (29) Alton (25.5) and Quincy Notre Dame. The Redbirds play Edwardsville Tuesday at home.

