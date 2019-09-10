SPRINGFIELD - Nikki Lowe and Abby Scyoc finished in third place in their flights, and Alton High received fifth-place performances from their other entries to finish tied for fourth in the Sacred Heart-Griffin Tennis Invitational on Saturday in Springfield.

Article continues after sponsor message

Lowe and Scyoc both defeated players from Bloomington Central Catholic in the third-place match to finish the day 3-1. Maddie Saenz also went 3-1 at number one singles for fifth. Ainsley Fortschneider and Val Walters defeated Niles North in the fifth-place match at number one doubles and Katie Saenz and Lydia Criveau also went 3-1 to finish fifth at number two doubles.

Sacred Heart-Griffin won the 13-team tournament with 31.5 points, followed by Effingham St. Anthony (30), Bloomington Central Catholic (29) Alton (25.5) and Quincy Notre Dame. The Redbirds play Edwardsville Tuesday at home.

More like this: