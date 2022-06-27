CARROLLTON - The Greene County Primary Elections are today - while there won’t be much competition at the county level, voters will have the opportunity to elect a new County Clerk and possibly some new County Board members.

Arieanna Morris is seeking the Democratic nomination for Greene County Clerk, while Melissa Schnelt Carter will run for the Republican nomination. Incumbent Greene County Clerk Deborah Banghart will not seek re-election.

Article continues after sponsor message

Incumbent Republican Kirby L. Ballard is seeking re-election as Greene County Treasurer unopposed. Greene County’s incumbent Democrat Sheriff, Rob McMillen, will also seek re-election unopposed.

Incumbent Democrat Michelle Mueller will also seek re-election as the Regional Superintendent of Schools for Calhoun, Greene, Jersey and Greene Counties.

Greene County will also see several candidates run for County Board seats - voters must vote for no more than seven, according to the Greene County sample ballot for this election. Those candidates are Democrats David McGraw and incumbent Joyce A. Clark, as well as Republicans Earlene Castleberry, Christopher C. Elliott, Mark Strang, Andrea Schnelten, Robert "Rob" Hall, Christy (Ford) Lake, John Forsting Jr., Richard R. Ross, Brandon Malin and Melissa (Missy) Mehrhoff.

Several precinct committeeperson offices are up for election as well; for more information about the Greene County Primary election, contact the Greene County Clerk’s office at (217) 942-5443 or visit their Facebook page.

More like this: