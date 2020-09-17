ALTON - A loving memorial is in place on West Broadway in Alton in front of Abbott Machine Co. in remembrance of Natasha Dillinger, who was tragically hit and killed while riding as a passenger of a motorcycle on Labor Day.

A week after her death, a memorial came about and featured a touching cross, flowers, balloons, and a sign that read “Start Seeing Motorcycles” at the wreck site to remember Dillinger. The memorial site tribute additions continue to grow daily. Dillinger, of Bethalto, died two days after being struck by the car. Dillinger is a 2011 Civic Memorial High School graduate.

Natasha leaves behind her parents, Jeff and Debbie, she is survived by her fiancé, William “Billy” Smith; a brother, Josh Dillinger; a nephew, Cameron Dillinger; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.



Erin L. Arras, of Belleville, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence causing death, a non-probationary Class 2 felony in the death of Dillinger. Dillinger was a passenger on the motorcycle. The motorcycle driver was also injured in the crash.



Arras allegedly pulled out from a parking lot near Abbott Machine and collided with the motorcycle on Labor Day in Alton.

Madison County State's Attorney Thomas Gibbons said the Arras case is one that stands as a warning of the dangers of drunk driving.

"This is a message to people who consider getting behind the wheel while intoxicated there will be consequences and you will receive justice in Madison County," Gibbons told the press at the time of Arras' arrest.

Arras had a bond set at $500,000. Gibbons expressed his sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Natasha Dillinger.

