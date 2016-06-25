ALTON - Aficionados of the paranormal, occult and downright spooky happenings in the United States are gathering this weekend at the Atrium Hotel & Conference Center for the 2016 Haunted America Conference.

In its 20th year, the conference celebrates and showcases the history behind some of America’s most haunted items, cities and more.

Conference Host Troy Taylor kicked off the event with a special welcoming speech, where he outlined a schedule of the events and shared his gratitude for everyone who has made the conference what it is today.

Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! “I ran across a quote that I thought would be perfect for the conference,” he said in his remarks, “It was something Mark Twain wrote. It said, ‘Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things you didn't do than by the ones you did do. So cast off the bowlines. Sail away from the safe harbor. Catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore. Dream. Discover.’ So, with that, I just wanted to say here’s to the next 20 years of the conference. Hopefully you’ll be here to celebrate with us and bring your friends.”

With a line-up filled with interesting panels of discussion and some creepy after hours events, fans of these haunted happenings gathered together to share their common interests.

Panels from the conference included the following:

Strange Stuff with Luke Naliborski

Haunted America Speaker Q&A Panel, moderated by Ghostly Talk Radio

Darker than Art Juried Exhibit

Sleeping with Ghosts: Haunted Bed & Breakfasts with Alan Brown

Dikinns, Shadow People, E.T.’s and Black-Eyed People with Rosemary Ellen Guiley

Ghosts with Troy Taylor and Rene Kruse

Paranormal Adventures in Europe with Scotty Roberts

Asylum Horrors: The Trans Allegheny Lunatic Asylum with Sherri Brake

After hours events included the following:

Necromanteum with Rosemary Ellen Guiley

Haunted America Masquerade Ball

Ghost Hunt at the McPike Mansion

Ghosts of the Great River Road Dinner Tour

Alton Hauntings Walking Tour

Psychic Protection with Rosemary Ellen Guiley

Ghost Hunt at the First Unitarian Church

Speaking with the Dead Séance with April Slaughter

More like this: