EDWARDSVILLE - This September, the Edwardsville Rotary Club honored Edwardsville High School student Natalie Loveridge with the Student of the Month Award. Loveridge was nominated by Medical Occupations coordinator Jennifer Weller.

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition to excelling in academics at Edwardsville High School, Natalie is involved in the Medical Occupations Club, Broadcasting Club, Filmmaker’s Club, Dungeons and Dragons Club, and CERT. She has earned numerous awards at state HOSA competitions, including the 2019 Award for Excellence in Research. Additionally, Natalie is completing an internship at Alton Memorial Cardiology. In her spare time, she enjoys making films, reading, and drawing.

Loveridge hopes to attend Washington University or Harvard University to become a pediatric oncologist with a specialty in blood or nerve/brain cancers.

The Edwardsville Rotary Club recognizes a student each month September through April. Each May, Edwardsville High School staff chooses one of the monthly winners to receive the $1,500 Edwardsville EHS Rotary Scholarship. The awards have been given since 1996 and the Edwardsville Rotary Club has given out over $28,000 in scholarships to date.

More like this: