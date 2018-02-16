EDWARDSVILLE - Love was definitely in the air in the Edwardsville area on Wednesday. Edwardsville-area businesses seemed to have a spectacular day on Valentine’s Day, with most surveyed crowded with orders.

Lindsey Wulfing, the owner of A Little Taste of Heaven Bakery in Downtown Edwardsville, has operated the bakery since April 2017.

“We had chocolate dipped strawberries, cheesecakes, cupcakes, decorated cookies and much more,” she said about Valentine’s Day. We also do donuts and a wide variety of pastries. It is awesome downtown here in Edwardsville. Valentine’s Day is always a special day.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Jilly’s Cupcake Bar & Cafe was a busy place in Edwardsville on Valentine’s Day.

Tajia Reed, a manager at Jilly’s Cupcake, said the theme for this month has been Valentine’s cupcakes.

“The cupcakes made a great gift,” she said. “We change our theme each month.”

Deborah Orofino, an owner of A Wildflowers Shop, said Valentine’s Day was extremely busy.

“I believe we had around 150 deliveries,” she said. “We sold a lot of red roses this year. Flowers can convey a lot of feelings and emotions.”

More like this: