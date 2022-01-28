JERSEYVILLE – City of Jerseyville Tourism, and Jerseyville Economic Development Council, Inc. are joining forces to encourage citizens to Shop Local this Valentine’s season. The organizations have created the Love for Local marketing promotion to support the Jerseyville business community, encouraging citizens to shop and dine locally February 1-14.

“We’ve created an extensive Love for Local toolbox that businesses can use to encourage their customers to buy local this Valentine’s season. Business owners can proudly display our Love for Local signs in their window or near their register. We have colorful posters that we can provide for those who want to make a big statement. We have also created a variety of social media-based materials so that businesses can reach their online customers”, said Michael Ward, Director of Explore Jerseyville Tourism. “In addition, we can provide business owners with shopping bag Valentines thanking their customers. We suggest that businesses use our Love for Local template to create their own Valentine message for their social media accounts. “

“We are thankful for every owner that has chosen to do business in Jerseyville,” said Shari Albrecht, Executive Director of Jerseyville Economic Development. “The past two years have been extremely difficult for local businesses. We want to show them how much we love them.”

Love for Local media tools include:

• Love for Local Hearts

• Love for Local Posters

• Thank you Valentine’s

• Love for Local Stickers

• Facebook Banner

Media tools can be requested by contacting Michael Ward, Explore Jerseyville Tourism or by downloading the Love for Local Valentine’s Day toolbox at, www.explore.jerseyville-il.us

