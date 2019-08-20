COLLINSVILLE – For the fourth year in a row, Louer Facility Planning has been on the list of the Largest Office Furniture Dealers in the metro St. Louis area, as published by the St. Louis Business Journal, in the March 22, 2019 issue.

Founder and CEO, Jane Louer, reflected, “When I started the company 23 years ago, I never imagined that it would rise to such a prominent position in the entire metro St. Louis region. This is a tribute to my talented and hardworking team, to the quality furniture products we represent, and the on-going service that we provide our clients.”

Louer offers the latest trends and innovations in smart workplace furniture for clients in the corporate, financial, healthcare, government and educational sectors.

