COLLINSVILLE – Louer Facility Planning, Inc. has been named by the St. Louis Business Journal as one of the bi-state region’s largest women-owned businesses.

The publication’s list rankings were based upon total revenue in 2016. Louer Facility Planning’s annual revenues last year totaled $6.5 million.

The company, founded and owned by Jane Louer, provides customized furniture and interiors solutions for clients across the St. Louis metropolitan region and the U.S.

Louer Facility Planning, Inc. began in 1996. Its offices and showroom are located in the Eastport Business District in Collinsville. The company is a furniture dealership that represents a wide variety of manufacturers to offer the optimal solution for clients.

“We’re thrilled to have secured a spot on the St. Louis Business Journal’s list recognizing the largest women-owned businesses in all industries,” said Louer, who is celebrating 22 years in operation. “We appreciate this honor and are especially proud to represent women business owners in Southwestern Illinois.”

A smart workplace solutions firm, Louer Facility Planning has also been recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as one of the Top 10 Largest Office Furniture Companies (2016) in the St. Louis region. The company’s clients include those in the corporate, financial, healthcare, government, worship and educational sectors. For more information, see www.louerplan.com and find Louer Facility Planning on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

