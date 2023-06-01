CHICAGO - Someone could jump-start June 2023 as a multi-millionaire. The Lotto jackpot for tonight’s drawing has swelled to a mouth-watering $16.55 million.

If a player wins tonight’s jackpot, it will surpass the last record-making Lotto jackpot won in June 2020 of $16.5 million.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

While a couple of $1 million Lotto prizes were won by lucky winners in Romeoville and Oak Forest in April, the jackpot is still up for grabs.

Article continues after sponsor message

In total this year, nearly 3.5 million winning Lotto tickets have been sold, netting players over $14 million in prizes.

Lotto is an Illinois-only game that is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday.

About the Illinois Lottery

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $24 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes. For more information, visit IllinoisLottery.com.

More like this:

Illinois Lotto Player Scores $14.6 Million Jackpot In East St. Louis - Largest Of Year
Aug 26, 2025
Two Illinois Lottery Players Strike It Big
Aug 5, 2025
Big Payday For Two Illinois Lottery Players Over Weekend
Aug 18, 2025
Lucky Day Jackpot Winner Claims $1.1 Million Prize
Aug 5, 2025
Citgo in Justice, IL., Has $1 Million Lotto Prize Winner Pick On July 10
Jul 14, 2025

 