CHICAGO, June 22, 2023 – The Lotto jackpot has rolled again and is now worth a mouth-watering $17.9 million for the next draw on Thursday, June 21.

This is the largest Lotto jackpot on offer since December 2018, when a single ticket bought at a gas station in Prospect Heights snatched the top prize worth a whopping $22.5 million.

While a couple of $1 million Lotto prizes have been won by lucky winners in Romeoville and Oak Forest in April, the jackpot is still up for grabs.

In total this year, more than four million winning Lotto tickets have been sold, netting players over $16.2 million in total prizes.

Anyone could be next - all you need is a Lotto ticket to dream! There are over 7,000 Illinois Lottery retailers across the State and the Lottery also offers a convenient online channel at IllinoisLottery.com or via its app.

Lotto is an Illinois-only game that is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday, and the current jackpot is at $17.9 million for the next drawing tonight, Thursday, June 22.

