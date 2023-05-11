Lotto Jackpot Reaches Staggering $15.2 Million Thursday Night
CHICAGO – A life-changing amount of cash is up for grabs tonight as the Lotto jackpot has soared to a staggering $15.2 million.
If a player wins tonight’s jackpot, it would be the largest Lotto prize of the year and the fourth largest in nearly three years. In June 2020, a lucky Illinois Lottery player scooped up $16.5 million playing Lotto.
In April, two Lotto players won $1 million each, but the jackpot has kept growing.
In total this year, over 2.9 million winning Lotto tickets have been sold, netting players nearly $12.4 million in prizes.
Lotto is an Illinois-only game that is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday and Saturday, and the current jackpot is at $15.2 million for tonight’s drawing, Thursday, May 11.
