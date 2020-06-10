ALTON - It took 97 years, but Mervin E. Volle's long lost high graduation ring has been discovered.

Godfrey’s Steve Aimone had an interesting find with a metal detector at Rock Spring Park over the winter - he discovered the long-time missing class ring of 1923 Western Military Academy grad Mervin E. Volle of Mt. Pulaski, IL. Aimone has been working trying to locate Volle's family to see if they have an interest in the lost ring.

“It makes you wonder how that ring from nearly a century ago ended up at Rock Spring Park,” Aimone said.

Article continues after sponsor message

If Volle's family doesn't come forward about the class ring, C.B. Jackson, a long time Western Military historian, is interested in obtaining the ring for his collection. Aimone is uncertain what exactly he wants to do with the class ring at this time.

Aimone said it was “awesome” finding the ring in Rock Spring Park.

“It was also interesting checking the history on the ring and information about who it belonged to,” Aimone said. “I am a metal detecting hobbyist. I have been using the metal detector for about four years. I do a lot of old houses, properties, and businesses. I find a lot of interesting things from the old Civil War era.”

Aimone said normally he works with a partner on his metal detecting jobs. He said anyone interested in him surveying their property with his detector can contact him at (618) 802-6766.

More like this: