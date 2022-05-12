ALTON/GODFREY - Ford J. Green, 90, died at 9:36 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Cedarhurst of Bethalto. Margaret Freer, who served with him for many years on the Village of Godfrey’s Parks and Recreation Department Board and helped with his program All God’s Children Shall Have Shoes, said she remembers him as “an angel” who cared deeply for his community.

“There was no kinder person,” Freer said. “He loved life, he loved his community … him and his wife, they were both just wonderful people. The community has lost an angel, for sure.”

Green married the former Colleen Winders on October 16, 1951, in Salem, IL. For many years, they volunteered together at several organizations in the Alton/Godfrey area, including Alton Memorial Hospital and Heritage Days. They helped start the Khoury League in Godfrey and were still involved when it was converted to Godfrey Park and Rec. They also ran the All God’s Children Shall Have Shoes program for many years. She preceded him in death on April 3, 2018, after 67 years of marriage.

“All God’s Children Shall Have Shoes gets shoes for our children in need. They bus them up at the mall and kids are allowed to pick out shoes and then get a pair of socks. Ford and Colleen worked with this program for many years - it’s now been taken over by Patrick ‘Doc’ Halliday,” Freer said. “We have these kids come in and volunteers help measure the child, help them pick out a pair of shoes and it is a wonderful, wonderful program.”

Freer said Green’s legacy of kindness and community will live on in future generations.

“He raised his family, and they all are just wonderful people,” Freer said. “He led by example, and all of his kids are just top-notch, wonderful community supporters.”

Visitation for Green will be from 10-11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 13, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Tim Sandifer will officiate. Burial will be private with full military honors. Memorials are preferred to flowers - All God’s Children Shall Have Shoes and Godfrey Park and Rec are suggested. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.

