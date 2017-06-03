EAST PEORIA – Sophie Lorton had been a key contributor to Hardin-Calhoun's softball team this season.

The sophomore three-sport standout (volleyball, basketball and softball) for the Warriors hit .218 for the Warriors this year with four doubles and a triple and homer each with a .282 on-base percentage and .307 slugging percentage.

But in the Warriors' win over Mendon Unity in their own IHSA Class 1A sectional semifinal, a collision at first base early in the game sent Lorton out of the lineup.

“I swung the bat and the ball died in front of home plate,” Lorton said of the play that resulted in a dislocated elbow for her. “I ran to first and (the Unity first baseman) was standing over both bags. We hit and she went one way and my right leg caught around her foot; I went down and I stuck my arm out trying to catch myself and it (her right elbow) went out.

“It's hard, but I'm here supporting them and I know they can do it (win a third straight Class 1A title).”

Lorton's arm is in a cast at the moment. “Sometime next week, I get it off – I think next Tuesday or Wednesday and then they'll do physical therapy to get ready for next volleyball season,” Lorton said.

With so many great athletes going to Calhoun the last few years, Lorton feels fortunate to be able to be a part of it. “It's awesome,” Lorton said. “It was exciting (the Warriors' 2-1 win over Princeville Friday) – it keeps you on your feet.

“It's a fun experience; to three-peat would be awesome, but just to make it back to state three years in a row is awesome. I'm here if they need anything; I know I have their back and they have my back.”

