GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic High School recently graduated a senior class of 47 that posted some unbelievable accomplishments in both academics, scholarships, ACT scores, and athletics in the 2021-2022 school year.

Lorraine Hentz and Jude Henke earned the Father Michael J. McGivney Legacy Award, McGivney's highest honor.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The recipients of this award have been nominated by the FMCHS administration and faculty," Principal Joe Lombardi said.

"The recipients exemplify the spirit of our Catholic High School and patron Father Michael J. McGivney. Both recipients have exhibited the foundational pillars of Unity, Charity, Fraternity, and Patriotism.

"They possess an excellent attitude and a proficiency in academics - demonstrated a Christ-centered and active faith - devoted to serving the culture of life, and joyfully living out their faith through prayer and celebration of the sacraments while courageously sharing the Good News of the Gospel."

More like this: