The IBCA Hall of Fame Class of 2016 features several inductees with area ties.

Lori Blade

A winner of over 600 games in her career, but has done the same in softball as well.

Blade is the only coach in IHSA history to collect over 600 wins in two separate sports.

She spent eight years at Carrollton and is currently in year No. 14 at Edwardsville.

Her all-time record is 623-83 and the 623 victories ranks 11th best in girls basketball for the state of Illinois.

Perhaps her best accomplishment was winning back-to-back state championships with the Carrollton Lady Hawks in 2001 and 2002.

During those two seasons the Lady Hawks went a combined 68-4.

She guided Edwardsville to state runner-up in 2012.

Blade’s postseason record is 94-20.

The Tigers have won 13 regionals, 11 sectionals, and made it to the Elite Eight 10 times under Blade.

She is in the midst of coaching the Edwardsville Tigers softball team.

Tom Brannan

Coached the Marshall Lions for 23 years and went 460-187.

In 2009 he guided Marshall to the 2009 IHSA Final Four and placed third.

During the 08’-09’ campaign the Lions went 32-1, which is far and away their best season ever in their storied history.

Brannan graduated from Carrollton High School in 1984 and was a standout guard for the Hawks.

During his senior year, he helped Carrollton win the Macomb Supersectional by beating Havana 67-58.

It was school’s first ever Class A Elite Eight appearance.

Brannan will be entering his first year as the head coach of the Casey-Westfield Warriors for the 2016-2017 season.

Dave Franke

The head coach of the Brussels girls basketball team from 1975-76 through 2007-08.

Franke guided the Raiders to a record of 408-391 through 33 seasons.

He led the Raiders to four Class A regional championships.

The 83’ regional championship team went 19-8, while the 1988 side was 22-6.

Franke is from Batchtown, which a village in Calhoun County.

Mike Harmon

Was the head coach for Civic Memorial and Roxana through 1985-2001.

In nine seasons at Civic Memorial, 1985-1994, his teams compiled a record of 149-91.

In three three seasons at Roxana, from 1998-1999 through 2000-2001, Harmon’s teams were 46-38.

He led Civic Memorial to Class AA regional championships in 1985-86 with a 24-4 record and in 1992-93 with a 25-5 mark.

Jim Johnson

A Hardin native, Johnson will be inducted for his services and excellence as a referee.

Larry Smith

Smith was a star player for Alton High School from 1982-1986.

He averaged 24 points, 5 rebounds, 8 assists, and 4 steals per game during his senior year for the Redbirds.

His star play earned him All-State honors and Co-News-Gazette Player of the Year with future Illini teammate, Nick Anderson.

Smith played for the University of Illinois from 1986-1991.

During his junior season, he helped the Illini to their first ever NCAA Final Four appearance and led the team in assists (157).

He played in every game and started in only nine, but was a spark off the bench.

In the 1990-91’ campaign, his final season, Smith was the co-captain and started almost every game.

Again, he led the Illini in assists, with 144, and averaged 13.6 points per game.

