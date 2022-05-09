Part of the Looking for Lincoln Conversations live online events

SPRINGFIELD - On May 29, 1856, Lincoln gave the keynote address at a convention held in downtown Bloomington to establish a new political party opposed to the expansion of slavery—the Republican Party.

The McLean County Museum of History and Looking for Lincoln are proud to collaborate on a public program about this pivotal moment in US history on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 7 pm. During the online presentation, learn why this speech came to be known as the “Lost Speech,” its impact on the creation of the Republican Party, and how the speech is not really “lost.”

The program will be presented by Bill Kemp. Mr. Kemp has served as a librarian for the not-for-profit McLean County Museum of History for nineteen years. He has graduate degrees from the University of Illinois Springfield and Illinois State University.

Viewers can watch and participate in this free live program on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 7 pm on the Looking for Lincoln YouTube and Facebook video channels. Questions can be submitted by viewers during the event. Reservations are not required, and there is no cost to view the program.

“We are proud to host this series of Looking for Lincoln conversations,” says Sarah Watson, Executive Director of Looking for Lincoln. “These live, digital programs cover a range of topics that depict the life and times of Abraham Lincoln in the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area. Few individuals have so profoundly influenced American history as did Abraham Lincoln. Millions around the world are inspired by the story of Lincoln's rise from humble beginnings to President of the United States, his qualities of integrity and courage, and his decisive leadership traits that carried a fragile nation through one of its most trying periods.”

These programs are free and broadcast live on Looking for Lincoln’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, and will end with a question and answer session with the virtual audience.

The Looking for Lincoln Heritage Coalition is the coordinating entity for the 43-county Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area. It is a partnership of organizations and individuals dedicated to enhancing the communities and landscapes of central Illinois through recognition and support of their significant natural, cultural and historical legacies.

For more information about the Looking for Lincoln Heritage Coalition and the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area, go to www.lookingforlincoln.org.

