EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville-area residents near the Watershed Nature Trail should keep an eye out for any wildlife covered in oil or injured following a large oil spill in Edwardsville on Friday.

If you spot an injured or oily animal, contact TreeHouse Wildlife Center at 618-466-2990 from 9 a.m-7 p.m. Do not email them or message through Facebook, as the animals need immediate care and those accounts are not monitored 24/7, according to their website.

Their website also says you should not attempt to handle or offer care to the animal yourself without proper guidance, as doing so poses a risk to yourself and the animal. To learn more, visit treehousewildlifecenter.com/i-found-an-animal.



Article continues after sponsor message

Joe Gannon, crisis communications specialist with Marathon Petroleum Corporation, which operates the pipeline that leaked on Friday, said the company is taking a number of steps to address the impact on local wildlife.

“We take any impact to wildlife as a result of this crude oil release seriously. Environmental remediation staff have been on the scene since Friday, March 11, actively engaged in the rescue and rehabilitation of wildlife that have been affected by oil,” Gannon said. “The spill area is being monitored 24 hours a day for impacted wildlife.”

“Veterinary staff is on-site to assist expert consultants and environmental agencies in the treatment of the animals,” he continued. “Animals are being cleaned and experts are working to rehabilitate the animals safely.”

Gannon also said the public should not approach affected animals, as they could be dangerous. He advises the public to call Madison County Illinois Conservation Officer Robert Liebl at 618-444-1540.

More like this: