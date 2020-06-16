Get The Latest News!

WOOD RIVER - Camp Drug Store had a long legacy in Wood River at 600 E. Ferguson Ave., but it recently closed and Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire says the customer list of the business has been sold to Walgreens. Camp Drug Store opened in Wood River in the 1950s.

Kevin Hendrick was the last owner of the business and it was purchased from the Camp family.

When a customer dials Camp’s old number (618) 254-6223, a voice now comes on saying it is Walgreens. The voice message directs the customer to the Walgreens location at 1122 Vaughn Road in Wood River.

“Camp’s had been there for a long time,” Mayor Maguire said on Tuesday. “There are many who worked at Camp Drug Store when they were in high school. I can remember in grade school constantly walking up to Camp’s. I know many people who went to them out of tradition. Camp Drug Store will be extremely missed.”

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

