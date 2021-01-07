Photo By: Liz Craine

GRANITE CITY - Long Lake Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 100 block of Mimosa Drive in Granite City at around 11:30 p.m Wednesday.

When firefighters arrived on the scene the home had fire and smoke throughout the house. The Long Lake Fire Department called for mutual aid from Mitchell and South Roxana Fire Departments to come to the scene and Glen Carbon to move to the firehouse.

Mitchell used their aerial truck to help fight the fire since it was a two-story home. Firefighters were on scene till around 2:30 a.m.

The home sustained a lot of damage. It is unknown at this time if the home will have to be torn down. No injuries were reported. It is unknown what started the fire.

